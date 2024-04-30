Musical Con announces 2024 line-up

The event is back – with some huge Broadway and West End names attached!

Exclusive: Musical Con has unveiled its plans for 2024.

The convention will feature over 70 special guests, offering more than 100 hours of unique programming across the weekend of 19 and 20 October 2024.

Attendees can expect festival-style main stage performances, cast reunions, fan competitions such as cosplay and lip sync battles, as well as intimate panel talks and backstage demonstrations.

There will also be workshops and masterclasses taught by West End stars and creatives, providing insights into the industry for aspiring performers. The marketplace area will feature unique fan merchandise, interactive experiences and photo opportunities from popular West End shows.

Stars participating in the event this year include Todrick Hall (Burlesque, Chicago, Kinky Boots), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Billy Elliot), Lucie Jones (Wicked, Waitress, Les Misérables), event co-founder Shanay Holmes (Get Up, Stand Up!, Oliver!, Miss Saigon), Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, and Guest of Honour – Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner André De Shields, who originated the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway.

Joining them will be Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, Six), Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away), Sophie Evans (Wicked, The Wizard Of Oz), Ben Forster (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera), Jon Robyns (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Hamilton), Jodie Steele (Heathers, Six), Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet, Hamilton), Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ain’t Too Proud, The Drifters Girl), Matt Cardle (& Juliet, Jesus Christ Superstar, Memphis), Simon Lipkin (Oliver!, Avenue Q, Rock Of Ages), Hannah Lowther (Six, Heathers), Erin Caldwell (Six, Heathers), Michael D. Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, My Fair Lady), Amy Trigg (The Little Big Things) and Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Performers from newly opened, forthcoming or award-winning musicals will also appear, including Hadestown leads Melanie La Barrie, Zachary James and Gloria Onitiri, as well as Mean Girls stars Georgina Castle, Charlie Burn, Elena Skye, Tom Xander and Daniel Bravo.

Further names, industry events and timings will be revealed soon, with tickets on sale now.