Moulin Rouge! The Musical to embark on a world tour, beginning in the UK

The spectacular spectacular will hit the road next year

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set to embark on a world tour in 2025.

The new production will launch in the UK and travel internationally, with venues and casting to be announced soon.

The West End staging will simultaneously continue its run at the Piccadilly Theatre.

The hit show is based on the much-loved turn-of-the-century film about a Parisian courtesan who falls in love with a writer. It starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards, it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

The London cast is led by Tanisha Spring (Groundhog Day) as Satine (having previously alternated the role) and Dom Simpson (The Book of Mormon) as Christian, alongside Matt Rixon (Hairspray) as Harold Zidler, Ian Carlyle (Porgy and Bess) as Toulouse-Lautrec and Ben Richards (Emmerdale) as the Duke.

Joining them on stage are Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago and Charlotte Gooch (Dirty Dancing) as Nini, with Anthony Cragg (Starlight Express) as Baby Doll, Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Arabia, Rochelle Sherona (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Arabia (maternity cover), Bernadette Bangura (My Fair Lady) as La Chocolat and Angela Marie Hurst (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as alternate Satine.

Completing the company are Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Ross Chisari, James Chisholm, Katie Deacon, Fletcher Dobinson, Serenar Douch, Rola Elliott, Davide Fienauri, Zack Guest, Natorii Illidge, David King–Yombo, Jasmine Leung, Kira McPherson, Melissa Nettleford, Chris Otim, Oliver Adam–Reynolds, Joshua Robinson, Callum Rose, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Craig Ryder, Jamie Shields, Catrin Thomas, Matt Trevorrow, Charley Warburton, Sasha Woodward, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Tickets for the West End production are on sale below.