Meet the Witches – the magic behind the National Theatre’s latest musical

We chat to the cast of the new show as it opens to stellar reviews

The National Theatre and the Roald Dahl Story Company have staged a brand new musical adaptation of The Witches – and we were lucky to chat to some of the cast on press night!

Featuring book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood (Mosquitoes) and music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812), the production is directed by Lyndsey Turner (The Crucible) and recommended for ages eight and above. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage last month, being described as “resolutely original and unashamedly fun.”

The classic tale, first published in 1983, follows a young boy who takes on a gaggle of witches but is transformed into a mouse in the process.

The set and costume designer is Lizzie Clachan with choreographer Stephen Mear, music supervisor Nigel Lilley, music director Cat Beveridge, lighting designer Bruno Poet, co-sound designers Alexander Caplen and Ian Dickinson, video designer Ash J Woodward, illusions by Chris Fisher and Will Houstoun, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, associate director Séimí Campbell, staff director Priya Patel Appleby, associate set designer Shankho Chaudhuri, associate costume designer Johanna Coe, associate wigs, hair and makeup designer Kim Kasim, associate choreographer Ebony Molina, associate music director Natalie Pound and children’s and assistant music director Sarah Morrison.

Starring in the show are Katherine Kingsley (Matilda) as the Grand High Witch, BAFTA Award-winner Daniel Rigby (Accidental Death of an Anarchist) as hotel manager Mr Stringer and Sally Ann Triplett (Oklahoma!) as Gran, all of whom chatted to us, alongside Irvine Iqbal (The Boy in the Dress) who plays Chef Chevalier and the doctor.

Playing Luke’s parents are Laura Medforth as Mum and Richard David-Caine as Dad, while playing Bruno’s parents are Ekow Quartey as Mr Jenkins and Maggie Service as Mrs Jenkins.

Playing the witches are Julie Armstrong, Chrissie Bhima, Zoe Birkett, Maddison Bulleyment, Miracle Chance, Daniele Coombe, Molly-May Gardiner, Tiffany Graves, Bobbie Little, Tania Mathurin, Amira Matthews, and Alexandra Waite-Roberts. Completing the team at Hotel Magnificent are Adrian Grove, Jacob Maynard and Ben Redfern, while completing the company is Emily Langham. The cast will also be playing multiple roles as part of the ensemble.

Amongst the young cast and playing our hero, Luke, are Bertie Caplan, Frankie Keita and Vishal Soni. Playing Bruno are Cian Eagle-Service, George Menezes Cutts and William Skinner, and playing Helga are Jersey Blu Georgia, Asanda Abbie Masike and Chloe Raphael.

Completing the young ensemble are Nesim Adnan, Alaia Broadbent, Chenai Broadbent, Cristian Buttaci, Sekhani Dumezweni, Rudy Gibson, Florence Gore, Elara Jagger, Annabelle Jones, Jemima Loosen, Charlie Man-Evans, Iesa Miller, Jack Philpott, Sienna Sibley, Savannah Skinner-Henry, Poppy-Mei Soon, Benjamin Spalding, Dylan Trigger, Alice Valeriano, Sasha Watson-Lobo and Stella Yeoman.

The Witches will run in the Olivier Theatre until 27 January.