Meet the cast of Come From Away’s UK and Ireland tour

We met up with the new company somewhere in the middle of… a Canadian pub!

Exclusive: WhatsOnStage was recently invited to greet the brand-new cast for the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of Come From Away.

The company gathered together at London’s Maple Leaf pub in Covent Garden for a photoshoot (and to kiss the fish, obvs!), so we took the opportunity to get to know them a little better as they screeched themselves into the internationally celebrated musical.

Check out our “Meet the Cast” video below:

You can read full details about today’s cast announcement here.