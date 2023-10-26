Video

Meet the cast of Come From Away’s UK and Ireland tour

We met up with the new company somewhere in the middle of… a Canadian pub!

Tom Millward
UK and Ireland Tour
UK and Ireland tour cast members of Come From Away kiss the fish
The UK and Ireland touring cast of Come From Away kiss the fish, © WhatsOnStage

Exclusive: WhatsOnStage was recently invited to greet the brand-new cast for the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of Come From Away.

The company gathered together at London’s Maple Leaf pub in Covent Garden for a photoshoot (and to kiss the fish, obvs!), so we took the opportunity to get to know them a little better as they screeched themselves into the internationally celebrated musical.

Check out our “Meet the Cast” video below:

You can read full details about today’s cast announcement here.

Featured In This Story

Come from Away

Glasgow

Performances begin: 24 September 2024

Buy Tickets

Come from Away

Oxford

Performances begin: 23 April 2024

Buy Tickets

Come from Away

Edinburgh

Performances begin: 17 September 2024

Buy Tickets

Come from Away

Milton Keynes

Performances begin: 26 November 2024

Buy Tickets

Come from Away

Liverpool

Performances begin: 12 March 2024

Buy Tickets

Come from Away

Bristol

Performances begin: 20 August 2024

Buy Tickets
Musical

Come from Away

Outer London

Performances begin: 08 October 2024

Buy Tickets