Screen and stage star Matthew Perry has died aged 54.

The news was announced late on Saturday evening, with reports stating that Perry had died following an apparent drowning in his hot tub. Drugs and foul play are not suspected.

Best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit show Friends, Perry appeared on stage in the West End in his written play The End of Longing, which ran at the Playhouse Theatre in 2016.

This is a developing news story.