Marisha Wallace to perform largest ever solo concert

West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace will return to London’s Adelphi Theatre for her biggest headline show early next year.

The multi-WhatsOnStage Award-nominated star, known for her appearances in Waitress, Hairspray, Oklahoma!, Guys and Dolls, Dreamgirls and more, will perform at the West End venue on Tuesday 11 March 2025.

Wallace, who played Becky in the original UK cast of Waitress at the theatre, said today: “I am beyond excited to announce I will be returning to one of my favourite places for my biggest ever solo show. My time in Waitress at the Adelphi, back in 2019 and 2020, is undoubtedly one of my career highlights. My memories of those wonderful shows are some of my most cherished, so to return to this beautiful and historic West End theatre with my own show is incredibly special.”

Beyond the stage, Wallace has made appearances at the Royal Variety Performance, Strictly Come Dancing, BBC’s Festival of Remembrance, and as Marsha in Netflix’s Feel Good. She was also a housemate on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother. She has released two studio albums, Soul Holiday and Tomorrow.

Wallace continued:: “The show will be packed with all the songs you know me for, together with many songs I just love to sing and that I know the audience will love. This is going to be a truly joyous feel-good night!”

Tickets will be available for general sale via producer Cuffe and Taylor at 10 am this Friday 24 May.