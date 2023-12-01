Lucie Jones announces new London concert

Exclusive: Lucie Jones will be performing in concert next spring, it has been revealed.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning Wicked, Les Misérables, Waitress and Legally Blonde star is no stranger to concerts, having performed many solo tours across the UK, with nights at West End venues like the Adelphi Theatre and His Majesty’s Theatre.

Jones is set to appear for one night only at Cadogan Hall in Sloane Square on Sunday 12 May, performing a variety of her favourite tunes from 6.30pm.

Tickets, from £16, go on sale at 10am on Monday, with pre-sale access available via WhatsOnStage.