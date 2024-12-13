whatsonstage white
Photos

Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 – first look at UK premiere

Dave Malloy’s musical plays in London

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

13 December 2024

Great Comet
Jamie Muscato and Daniel Krikler in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, © Johan Persson

Exclusive: New images have been released ahead of the official opening of Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 at the Donmar Warehouse.

Dave Malloy’s musical has arrived in London after being nominated for 12 Tony Awards on Broadway in 2017. It originally ran at the Ars Nova in 2012.

Inspired by a section of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, the plot follows Natasha Rostova, who falls for a charismatic aristocrat while awaiting her fiancé’s return from the front lines. Pierre, an unlikely hero, steps in to restore her reputation.

Leading the show are Declan Bennett (Pierre) and Chumisa Dornford-May (Countess Natasha Rostova). They’re joined by Daniel Krikler (Fedya Dolokhov), and Eugene McCoy (Prince Bolkonsky/Andrey).

The cast is completed by Annette McLaughlin (Marya Dimitriyevna), Maimuna Memon (Sonya Rostova), Jamie Muscato (Anatole), Cedric Neal (Balaga), Chloe Saracco (Mary) and Cat Simmons (Helene Kuragina Bezukhova), with Andrew Berlin, Kimberly Blake, Ali Goldsmith, Chihiro Kawasaki, Nitai Levi and Annie Majin.

Declan Bennett (centee) and the company in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, © Johan Persson
Kimberly Blake, Chumisa Dornford May and Cedric Neal in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, © Johan Persson

Directed by Tim Sheader, with choreography by Ellen Kane and musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, the production features set design by Leslie Travers, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Nick Lidster and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, and musical direction by Sam Young. The casting is directed by Pippa Ailion for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting, with Fiona Dunn as associate director, Nuno Silva as associate choreographer, Richard Johnston as associate casting director and Grace Duggan as resident assistant director.

The UK premiere takes place at the Donmar Warehouse until 8 February 2025.

Chloe Saracco and Chumisa Dornford May in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, © Johan Persson
Declan Bennett (front) and the company of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, © Johan Persson

