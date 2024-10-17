Exclusive: Cast announced for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 UK premiere

Find out who’s playing Natasha, Pierre and the rest of the great company!

Exclusive: The UK premiere of Dave Malloy’s musical Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 has confirmed its complete casting.

The musical, inspired by a section of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, follows Natasha Rostova, who falls for a charismatic aristocrat while awaiting her fiancé’s return from the front lines. Pierre, an unlikely hero, steps in to restore her reputation. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards on Broadway in 2017, after originally running at the Ars Nova in 2012.

Set to appear in the show will be Declan Bennett (Pierre), Chumisa Dornford-May (Countess Natasha Rostova), Daniel Krikler (Fedya Dolokhov), Eugene McCoy (Prince Bolkonsky/Andrey), Annette McLaughlin (Marya Dimitriyevna), Maimuna Memon (Sonya Rostova), Jamie Muscato (Anatole), Cedric Neal (Balaga), Chloe Saracco (Mary) and Cat Simmons (Helene Kuragina Bezukhova), with Andrew Berlin, Kimberly Blake, Ali Goldsmith, Chihiro Kawasaki, Nitai Levi and Annie Majin.

The UK premiere will take place at the Donmar Warehouse from 9 December 2024 to 8 February 2025.

Directed by Tim Sheader, with choreography by Ellen Kane and musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck. This production features set design by Leslie Travers, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Nick Lidster and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, and musical direction by Sam Young. The casting is directed by Pippa Ailion for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting, with Fiona Dunn as associate director, Nuno Silva as associate choreographer, Richard Johnston as associate casting director and Grace Duggan as resident assistant director.