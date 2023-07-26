Liverpool venue confirmed for Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma

A Liverpool venue has been announced for a site-specific production of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma.

The show will be presented in a custom-built theatre space at The Depot in Liverpool (from 18 November to 16 December 2023), followed by the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh (13 to 27 January 2024) and in London at Dock X, Canada Water (10 February to 23 March 2024).

Tickets for the production, which is directed by Simon Godwin, go on sale tomorrow (27 July). A Washington DC season will run in April 2024, with tickets now on sale as part of a six-play subscription to Shakespeare Theatre Company’s 23/24 season.

Set and costume design is by Frankie Bradshaw and the adaptation is by Emily Burns. Further creative team members and full casting will be confirmed in due course.

