Line-up for West End Musical Love Songs announced

Some of the most romantic numbers, live on stage!

West End Musical Love Songs returns for its 2024 edition on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 March.

Following a sold-out event in 2021, this concert series brings together the West End’s stars to deliver performances of the most cherished love songs from iconic musicals and movies.

A blend of ballads and duets for those celebrating the spirit of Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or simply the art of musicals, the shows are produced by the creative minds behind West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Halloween, and West End Musical Christmas.

Set to appear will be Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Georgina Castle (Elf), Glenn Adamson (Bat Out of Hell), Natalie Kassanga (Crazy For You), Grace Mouat (Before After), Michael Xavier (My Fair Lady) and Shanay Holmes (set to star as Nancy in Oliver! this summer), who also serves as host. Tickets are on sale now.