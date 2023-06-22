Theatre News

Lead cast announced for Jesus Christ Superstar tour

See who is heading on tour in the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice classic

Ian McIntosh (Jesus), Shem Omari James (Judas), and Hannah Richardson (Mary), © Mark Senior

Lead casting has been confirmed for the upcoming touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which kicks off this autumn.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s much-loved classic, which has been staged across the world, will return in a new touring version of Timothy Sheader’s production first seen at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in 2016. It then also ran at the Barbican in the summer of 2019, and was remounted for a socially distanced run during the Covid lockdowns of 2020.

Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie choreographed the original production, which had musical direction from Tom Deering, design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph.

The piece includes famous tunes such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him”, “Gethsemane” and “Superstar”.

Set to appear are Ian McIntosh (We Will Rock You, Follies), who will play Jesus, alongside Shem Omari James (Dreamgirls UK Tour) who will play Judas and Hannah Richardson (Sting’s The Last Ship) who plays Mary.

The tour will open at Manchester’s Palace Theatre from 11 September 2023. It will then visit Newcastle, Hull, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Wolverhampton, Bradford, Nottingham, Ipswich, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leicester, Stoke, Bristol, Crawley, Southampton, Norwich, Eastbourne, Birmingham, Oxford, Wimbledon, Woking, Sunderland, Canterbury, Sheffield, Llandudno, Torquay, Dartford, Cheltenham, Blackpool, Bromley, Inverness and Truro. Further tour dates are to be announced.

