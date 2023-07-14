Kiln Theatre announces cast of Mlima’s Tale

Kiln Theatre has revealed complete casting for the upcoming UK premiere of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s Mlima’s Tale.

The piece revolves around a magnificent elephant named Mlima, who is killed for his tusks. His spirit journeys through the ivory trade market, marking all those complicit in his barbaric death. It previously premiered Off-Broadway at the Public Theater in 2018.

Starring in the production will be Gabrielle Brooks (as Githinji), Pui Fan Lee (as Gouxi), Brandon Grace (as Andrew), Natey Jones (as Geedi) and Ira Mandela Siobhan (as Mlima).

Under the direction of Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman), the creative team includes designer Amelia Jane Hankin, lighting designer Amy Mae, composer Femi Temowo, casting director Lotte Hines CDG, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder and Kiln Mackintosh resident assistant director Jessica Mensah.

Mlima’s Tale runs from 14 September to 21 October 2023, with a press night set for 21 September.

Tickets are on sale below.