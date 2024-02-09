“In Inglan” from The Big Life musical revival – first listen

Exclusive: Take a first listen to musical number “In Inglan” from The Big Life, returning to Theatre Royal Stratford East this month.

The Windrush Ska musical originally premiered 20 years ago at the venue and later transferred to the West End. It has a book by Paul Sirett and Tameka Empson, lyrics by Sirett, and music by Paul Joseph.

The Big Life blends the story of Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost with that of the Windrush generation. Set in 1950s London, it follows Ferdy, Bernie, Dennis, and Lennie, who arrive from the West Indies with high hopes. Determined to make a success of their new lives, the men decide to abstain from wine and women for three years. However, the women in their lives—Sybil, Mary, Zulieka, and Kathy—have other plans.

Check out the first listen video below, filmed and edited by Kostis Nikolas, with additional camera work by Matt Prior:

Directed by Tinuke Craig, the cast includes Empson reprising her role as Mrs Aphrodite, as well as Juliet Agnes (as Kathy), Danny Bailey (as Admiral/Eros), Gabrielle Brooks (as Sybil), Nathanael Campbell (as Bernie), Khalid Daley (as Dennis), Beth Elliott (as Jacqueline/Secretary), Leanne Henlon (as Mary), Rachel John (as Zulieka), Karl Queensborough (as Lennie) and Ashley Samuels (as Ferdy).

The creative team features Jasmine Swan as set and costume designer, Elliot Griggs as lighting designer, Emma Laxton as sound designer, Ian Oakley as musical director, Ingrid Mackinnon as choreographer, Jacob Sparrow as casting director, Becky Livermore as costume supervisor, John Boqwana-Page as production manager, Vanessa Sutherland as company stage manager, Emma Currie as deputy stage manager, and Tayla Hunter as assistant stage manager.

The Big Life will run at Stratford East from 16 February to 30 March, with the press night scheduled for 22 February.