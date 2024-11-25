Idina Menzel confirms Wicked movie cameo with Kristin Chenoweth

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth have revealed behind-the-scenes photos on the set of the Wicked movie.

The duo originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda when the musical had its Broadway premiere 21 years ago, and have since gone on to be stage legends and worldwide icons.

Part one of the Jon M Chu-directed screen adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande set box office records over its opening weekend.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

As we recently reported, the pair appear as “Wiz-O-Mania Super Stars” during the “One Short Day” passage of the film once Elphaba and Glinda leave Shiz University and get to the Emerald City.

During an easter egg-laden (read our guide here) exposition-centred moment that Wicked fans will utterly adore, the duo help explain how Oz came to be, as well as the origins of the famed Grimmerie book that Elphaba uses to cast her spells. The pair also get to interact with Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda – with hilarious results.

Special guests included past and present West End Wicked stars, including Alice Fearn who plays Glinda’s mother in the film.

Other West End favourites including Sharon D Clarke, Andy Nyman, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Kerry Ellis, Georgina Onuorah, Aisha Jawando and Misa Koide enjoy appearances in the film series.

Wicked was released in cinemas on 22 November and you can read our review here. After a year-long interval, part two will bubble into cinemas on 21 November 2025.