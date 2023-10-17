Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas reveals broadcast date

The West End favourite will be spreading some festive joy through the small screen

Apple has announced the premiere date for the eagerly anticipated festive special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas and released a first-look photo from the broadcast.

Filmed at the London Coliseum in front of a live audience and featuring WhatsOnStage Award winner Hannah Waddingham and a handful of special guests, the musical event will see the Emmy Award winner performing Christmas classics accompanied by a big band.

The TV special is directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton, whose many credits include the Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, and the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, and produced by Done + Dusted (Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”, The Little Mermaid Live!).

Waddingham also serves as an executive producer for the show, alongside Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is set to debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, 22 November 2023.

