New booking period and new full-time Skye for Guys and Dolls!

New casting plans and an extension for Guys and Dolls have been revealed.

Daniel Mays, who first appeared in the show when it premiered at the Bridge Theatre earlier this year, will return to the role of Nathan Detroit, while George Ioannides (On Your Feet!) will take on the role of Sky Masterson – with the changes taking place from 16 October.

It earned critical acclaim for its immersive production, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, with a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

Remaining with the show will be Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown) and Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide). Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O’Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright). With Iroy Abesamis, Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Jack Butterworth, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Robbie McMillan, Saffi Needham, Perry O’Dea, James Revell, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White completing the ensemble.

The piece is now booking until 31 August 2024 at the Bridge – the cast from 26 February 2024 is to be confirmed.

Directed by Nick Hytner, it has choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins, and casting by Charlotte Sutton.