Good, starring David Tennant, to be broadcast on the BBC and iPlayer

Another chance to see Dominic Cooke’s revival

The 2022 West End revival of Good, starring two-time WhatsOnStage Award winner David Tennant, will be broadcast on the BBC and made available for streaming on the BBC iPlayer later this month. Written by C P Taylor and directed by Dominic Cooke, the play was produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions. Appearing in the cast alongside Tennant are Sharon Small (The Bay) and Elliot Levey (Cabaret), with Jim Creighton, Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Edie Newman, Lizzie Schenk and George Todică rounding out the company.

Good follows a music-loving German professor in the late 1930s as he contemplates the philosophical underpinnings of shocking Nazi party policies.

You can watch our opening night video for the production below:

The creative team included set and costume designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, sound designer Tom Gibbons, wigs and make-up designer Campbell Young, music arranger and composer Will Stuart, movement director Imogen Knight and casting director Amy Ball.

Good will hit the BBC iPlayer on Sunday 21 April 2024 and will air on BBC Four at 10pm that same day.