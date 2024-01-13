Full cast for 2024 Blood Brothers tour confirmed

Complete casting has been confirmed for Willy Russell’s hit musical Blood Brothers, which returns for a new tour this month.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Limited (one of four productions the company is taking on the open road this year), the piece will open next week at New Victoria Theatre, Woking from 16 January 2024, before visiting Malvern, New Brighton, Shrewsbury, Southampton, Kings Lynn, Torquay, Billingham, Bath, Leicester and Birmingham.

Niki Colwell-Evans and Sean Jones will continue to play the roles of Mrs Johnstone and Mickey Johnstone respectively, with Gemma Brodrick reprising her role of Linda, and Joe Sleight as Eddie. Playing the Narrator will be Scott Anson (Miss Saigon).

Also returning to the cast for 2024 is Timothy Lucas (Sammy), Josh Capper (Neighbour), Sarah Jane Buckley (Mrs Lyons), Tim Churchill (Mr Lyons), Jess Smith (Brenda), Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/Bus Conductor), Chloe Pole (Donna Marie/ Miss Jones) and Alex Harland (Policeman / Teacher). Playing Perkins will be Danny Knott.

The production was directed by Bob Tomson and Kenwright, while the resident director is Tim Churchill. The piece has design by Andy Walmsley, lighting design by Nick Richings, sound design by Dan Samson and musical direction by Matt Malone.