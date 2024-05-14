Full cast confirmed for The Wizard of Oz in the West End

The show will play at the Gillian Lynne Theatre this summer

The Wizard of Oz is set to return to the West End – and complete casting has now been revealed.

As already confirmed, The Vivienne will play the Wicked Witch of the West, with Aston Merryhold as the Tin Man, alongside Aviva Tulley (The Book of Mormon) as Dorothy, Benjamin Yates (Jersey Boys) as The Scarecrow, Nic Greenshields (Les Misérables) as The Cowardly Lion and Abigail Matthews (War Horse) as Toto. Femi Akinfolarin to play all dates that Merrygold can’t appear at (20, 24, 27 and 31 August).

It has been revealed today that Allan Stewart (Stones in His Pockets) and Alex Bourne (Annie) will reprise their touring roles as the Wizard, while Emily Bull (9 to 5) will play Glinda the Good Witch.

The company is completed by David Burrows, Adam Craig, Cole Dunn, Tyler Ephraim, Olivia Kate Holding, Thomas Kalek, Sadie Levett, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Martin McCarthy, Rose Ouellette, Fanja Parent, Alexandra Regan, Nathan Routledge, and Sydney Spencer.

Producer Michael Harrison said: “I am delighted to confirm the full cast for The Wizard of Oz’s spectacular return to London this summer. The company have had an incredible run across the UK and Ireland as the thousands of fans they have brought to their feet will confirm!

“We can’t wait to welcome families to the Gillian Lynne Theatre, where we play for 38 performances only, for a true summer holiday treat. With an extraordinary cast led by Aston Merrygold and The Vivienne, all going over the rainbow are in for a magical time.”

It received a glowing review at The London Palladium from WhatsOnStage.

Directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line), The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, set design by Colin Richmond, projection design by Douglas O’Connell, costume and puppet design by Rachael Canning, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, creative consultancy by Mark Kaufman, musical direction and supervision by George Dyer, casting by Debbie O’Brien, props supervision by Marcus Hall Props, and wigs, hair and make-up design by Elizabeth Marini.

The show opens at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, where it runs from Thursday 15 August to Sunday 8 September 2024.