Full cast announced for Minority Report stage adaptation

The show opens next month in Nottingham before travelling south to Birmingham and London

Casting has been announced for the stage adaptation of Minority Report.

Based on Philip K Dick’s short story, about a neuroscientist who develops a way to predict crimes before they are committed, the play (which looks set to deviate considerably from the source material) is penned by David Haig.

Set to appear will be Jodie McNee as Julia, Nicolas Rowe as Ralph, Tanvi Virmani as David, Roseanna Frascona as Ana, Nick Fletcher as George, Ricardo Castro as Sergeant Harris/Ensemble, Chrissy Brooke as Christina/Ensemble, Danny Collins as Fleming/Ensemble and Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister as Michelle/Ensemble.

Minority Report is set to run at Nottingham Playhouse from 16 February to 9 March, Birmingham Rep from 22 March to 6 April and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 19 April to 18 May 2024.

Directed by Max Webster, the piece’s creative team also includes Jon Bausor as the production designer, Tal Rosner as the video designer, Jessica Hung Han Yun as the lighting designer, Nicola T Chang as the composer and sound designer, Lucy Hind as the movement director, and Lotte Hines CDG as the casting director.