First look at RSC’s Macbeth production

Hamilton star Reuben Joseph takes on the role of the tragic Thane

Alex Wood
Stratford-upon-Avon
Reuben Joseph © RSC, photo by Marc Brenner

First look photos have been revealed for the RSC’s production of Macbeth, which opens next month.

Wils Wilson’s production of the Scottish play is currently running in Stratford-upon-Avon, with an opening night set for later this month.

Reuben Joseph and Valene Kane play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth respectively, alongside Shyvonne Ahmmad (Malcolm), George Anton (Macduff), Therese Bradley (Duncan), Amber Sylvia Edwards (Witch), Annie Grace (Alice), Ryan Hunter (Ross), Amelia Isaac Jones (Donalbain), Emma King (Lady Macduff), Liam King (Fleance), Kevin Lennon (Lennox), Eilidh Loan (Witch), Alasdair Macrae (Bloody Captain), Benjamin Osugo (Angus), Alison Peebles (Porter), Dylan Read (Witch), Anna Russell-Martin (Banquo) and Michael Wallace (First Murderer).

The piece has design by Georgia McGuinness, lighting by Kai Fischer, music by Alasdair Macrae and sound by Claire Windsor. Movement and choreography is by Julia Cheng, fights by Kaitlin Howard with casting by Simone Pereira Hind CDG and Anna Dawson.

The show runs until 14 October.

© RSC, photo by Marc Brenner
Alison Peebles, George Anton, Kevin Lennon, © RSC, photo by Marc Brenner
Anna Russell-Martin, © RSC, photo by Marc Brenner

 

George Anton, © RSC, photo by Marc Brenner
Valene Kane © RSC, photo by Marc Brenner
Reuben Joseph © RSC, photo by Marc Brenner
Valene Kane, © RSC, photo by Marc Brenner
Alison Peebles (Porter), © RSC, photo by Marc Brenner
Emma King and company, © RSC, photo by Marc Brenner

 