First look at RSC’s Macbeth production

Hamilton star Reuben Joseph takes on the role of the tragic Thane

First look photos have been revealed for the RSC’s production of Macbeth, which opens next month.

Wils Wilson’s production of the Scottish play is currently running in Stratford-upon-Avon, with an opening night set for later this month.

Reuben Joseph and Valene Kane play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth respectively, alongside Shyvonne Ahmmad (Malcolm), George Anton (Macduff), Therese Bradley (Duncan), Amber Sylvia Edwards (Witch), Annie Grace (Alice), Ryan Hunter (Ross), Amelia Isaac Jones (Donalbain), Emma King (Lady Macduff), Liam King (Fleance), Kevin Lennon (Lennox), Eilidh Loan (Witch), Alasdair Macrae (Bloody Captain), Benjamin Osugo (Angus), Alison Peebles (Porter), Dylan Read (Witch), Anna Russell-Martin (Banquo) and Michael Wallace (First Murderer).

The piece has design by Georgia McGuinness, lighting by Kai Fischer, music by Alasdair Macrae and sound by Claire Windsor. Movement and choreography is by Julia Cheng, fights by Kaitlin Howard with casting by Simone Pereira Hind CDG and Anna Dawson.

The show runs until 14 October.