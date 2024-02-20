Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic announces UK tour this summer

The event will allow audiences to relive their favourite Disney moments

Disney In Concert: The Sound of Magic will play to audiences across the UK in 2024.

After a debut at the London Coliseum last year, this concert experience will tour the country for the first time. The show features the Novello Orchestra, performing numbers from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Moana, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, The Lion King, Fantasia, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, and many more.

The tour kicks off at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on 4 June, before journeying through Bath, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, and Birmingham, concluding with a grand finale at London’s Eventim Apollo on 13 June.

The production is directed by Amy Tinkham and features music director Giles Martin and arranger and orchestrator Ben Foster. Tickets go on general sale later this week.