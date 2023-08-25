Complete cast announced for For Tonight musical in concert in the West End

New musical For Tonight will be staged in concert in the West End in September – and full casting has now been revealed. .

An original musical inspired by writer Spencer Williams’ three-times great grandfather’s handwritten journal, the show is set in a 19th century Welsh town where a Roma family is ostracised by the local community.

The score features traditional Welsh choral, indie-pop, folk, and Romani-inspired melodies, all blended together in one cast album. The piece has book, music and lyrics by Shenelle Salcido and Williams.

Set to appear are Rakie Ayola (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Charlie Clapham (Hollyoaks), Amy Di Bartolomeo (SIX, We Will Rock You), Jacob Young (Mamma Mia, Heathers), Dale Evans (Jesus Christ Superstar) and BAFTA award-winning actress Emily Burnett (CBBC’s So Awkward, The Dumping Ground). Also announced in featured roles are Leo Andrew (Evita), Joey Cornish (Jersey Boys), Charlotte-Hannah Jones and Otilia Panainte.

The ensemble of For Tonight is made up of Emily Bull, Cassius Hackforth, Ediz Ibrahim, Jay Jobarteh, Nathan Kiley, Sophia McAvoy, Mared Williams and Celeste Williamson.

Producing the show is Blair Russell (Slave Play, Lizard Boy) while the piece is direcoted by Nick Evans, with musical direction by Iestyn Griffiths, orchestration by Jen Green, set design by Stewart J Charlesworth, orchestral management by Dave Danford, casting by Harry Blumenau and choreography by Kevan Allen, while Raine Geoghegan is the cultural script consultant.

Members of Trinity Laban Choir will also appear – including Grace Clifford, Lois Odell, Mali Wen, Nadia Harper, Jasmine Cole, Matthew Waters, Aidan Cross, Joseph Birch-Scanlan, Evangelos Papadimitriou and Zach Lillis.

The show will play at the Adelphi Theatre on 5 September 2023, with tickets on sale now below.