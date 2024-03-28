Come From Away on UK and Ireland tour – first look

The fan favourite is on the road through to 2025

Exclusive: Production shots have been released for the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of hit musical Come From Away.

The multi-award-winning piece, which is based on the verbatim tales of those grounded in Newfoundland in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, has been recognised as one of the greatest musicals of all time by WhatsOnStage readers. It has had engagements in the West End, on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American tour.

The touring production was recently awarded the full five stars in our WhatsOnStage review by Tanyel Gumushan.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Natasha J Barnes (Hex) as Janice and others, Daniel Crowder (Mamma Mia!) as Nick, Doug and others, Mark Dugdale (The Book Thief) as Kevin T, Garth and others, Rosie Glossop (Kinky Boots) as Bonnie and others, Amanda Henderson (Casualty) as Beulah and others, Kirsty Hoiles (Mamma Mia!) as Diane and others, Oliver Jacobson (The Book of Mormon) as Oz and others, Dale Mathurin (Frankenstein) as Bob and others, Nicholas Pound (Cats) as Claude and others, Sara Poyzer (Billy Elliot the Musical) as Beverley, Annette and others, Bree Smith (Titanic The Musical) as Hannah and others, and Jamal Zulfiqar (Migrations) as Kevin J, Ali and others.

Rounding out the company are Angeline Bell (Matilda), Daniel Cane (Spamalot), Ashleigh Harvey (Heathers), Alyn Hawke (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Kathryn Pemberton (The Sopranos), and Kevin Yates (Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations).

The creative team features Irene Sankoff and David Hein (book, music and lyrics), Christopher Ashley (director), Kelly Devine (musical staging), Ian Eisendrath (music supervision and arrangements), Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), David Brian Brown (hair design), August Eriksmoen (orchestrations), Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG (casting), Tara Overfield Wilkinson (associate director), Richard Hinds (associate choreographer), Alan Berry (UK musical supervisor), Andrew Corcoran (UK musical director), Zoë Hurwitz (UK associate set designer), Sabrina Cuniberto (UK costume supervisor) and Marcus Hall Props (UK props supervisor).

The tour officially launched at Leicester Curve, before heading to Liverpool Empire. It is now set to visit Millennium Centre Cardiff (2 to 6 April), Theatre Royal Plymouth (9 to 13 April), Southampton Mayflower (16 to 20 April), Oxford New Theatre (23 to 27 April), Leeds Grand (30 April to 11 May), Birmingham Hippodrome (21 May to 1 June), Hull New Theatre (4 to 8 June), Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (11 to 22 June), Belfast Grand Opera House (25 to 29 June), Ipswich Regent Theatre (2 to 6 July), Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (9 to 20 July), Llandudno Venue Cymru (30 July to 3 August), Newcastle Theatre Royal (6 to 17 August), Bristol Hippodrome (20 to 31 August), Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre (10 to 14 September), Edinburgh Playhouse (17 to 21 September), Glasgow Kings Theatre (24 to 28 September), Nottingham Theatre Royal (1 to 5 October), New Wimbledon Theatre (8 to 12 October), Norwich Theatre Royal (15 to 26 October), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (5 to 9 November), Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (12 to 16 November), Chichester Festival Theatre (18 to 23 November), Milton Keynes Theatre (26 November to 30 November), and the Lowry in Salford (3 December to 5 January 2025).

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.