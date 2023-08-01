cheeky little brown announces full cast and creative team

The play opens at Bristol Old Vic as part of artistic director Nancy Medina’s inaugural season

Co-producers Bristol Old Vic, the Belgrade Theatre, and tiata fahodzi — the UK’s leading British African heritage contemporary theatre company — have announced the casting for the UK premiere of Nkenna Akunna’s cheeky little brown.

The one-woman play follows Lady as she navigates a failed night out and explores friendship, queerness, heartbreak, and self-acceptance.

Tiajna Amayo (Three Billy Goats Gruff) plays Lady. Chinonyerem Odimba (The Bird Woman of Lewisham) directs, with a creative team including Aldo Vazquez (set and costume design), Jodie Underwood (lighting design), Esther Kehinde Ajayi (sound design), and Shaelee Rooke (producer).

The cheeky little brown tour will stop at Bristol Old Vic (21 September to 14 October), The Lowry in Salford (20 to 21 October), the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry (24 to 28 October), and Derby Theatre (31 October to 1 November).

cheeky little brown will be staged as part of Nancy Medina’s first season as Bristol Old Vic’s artistic director, which also includes a production of the Tony-nominated play, Choir Boy.

