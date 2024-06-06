Chariots of Fire revival announces casting

The show opens at Sheffield’s Crucible theatre later this summer

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast and creative team for the stage adaptation of Chariots of Fire, running at the Crucible Theatre from Saturday 6 July to Saturday 27 July 2024.

Adapted by Mike Bartlett, known for Doctor Foster and King Charles III, and directed by Sheffield Theatres’ artistic director Robert Hastie, the production commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 1924 Olympics.

It also marks Hastie’s final production as artistic director, concluding an eight-year tenure noted for acclaimed productions such as The York Realist and Standing At The Sky’s Edge.

The creative team includes Ben Stones (designer), Lilac Yosiphon (associate director), Richard Howell (lighting designer), Alexandra Braithwaite (sound designer), Frew (composer), Ben Wright (movement director), Stuart Burt (casting director), Chantell Walker (assistant director), and Anita Gilbert (dialect coach).

The cast features Bethany Antonia as Florence and Frank, Adam Bregman as Harold Abrahams, Richard Cant as Master of Caius, Waleed Elgadi as Sam and other roles, Bessy Ewa as Sybil, Sally Frith in various roles, Tom Glenister as Aubrey Montague, Mark Lockyer as Master of Trinity, Lois Pearson as Jennie and other roles, Eddie-Joe Robinson as Schloz and other roles, Seb Slade as Watson and other roles, Ciaran Stewart as Sandy and other roles, Michael Wallace as Eric Liddell, Leo Wan as the Prince of Wales and other roles, Benjamin Westerby as Andrew Lindsay and Iverson Yabut in various roles.

The cast is completed by members of Sheffield People’s Theatre, including Tom Boydell, Simelele Canaan, Alexander Clayton, Bella Davies, Catherine Davison, James Doolan, Michele Gardner, Millie Glaves, Laura Hegarty, Peter Kenyon, Fiona Newman, Jane Norburn, Bel Odawa, Ali Saqeeb, and Noor Sobka.

Cant, Ewa, Pearson, Robinson, Stewart, Wan, and Yabut have all previously performed in Sheffield Theatres productions.

Set during the 1924 Paris Olympic Games, it follows the true story of Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell as they race for acceptance and glory, exploring themes of faith, national pride, and personal conviction.