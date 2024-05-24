Cast for The Wild Party revival confirmed

Exclusive: Casting has been revealed for the upcoming London revival of The Wild Party, directed by Dan Herd.

The production is set to open EartH Hackney, a brand-new venue in Dalston, north London, which you can read more about here.

The Wild Party is set in Manhattan and follows Queenie, a vaudeville chorine, who hosts a gathering of jazz and gin-soaked debauchery which leads to a tragedy at dawn. It features music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and a book by LaChiusa and George C Wolfe, based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March. Following its premiere on Broadway in 2000, it was nominated for the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Musical Score.

Under the direction of Dan Herd, the creative team includes choreographer Alexzandra Sarmiento, set and costume designer Sophia Pardon, lighting designer Adam King, sound designer Russell Ditchfield, musical supervisor Ben Goddard-Young, production manager Ian Moore (for the Production Family) and casting director Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

Leading the company as Queenie will be WhatsOnStage Award nominee Laura Baldwin (Waitress) alongside Simon Anthony (Guys and Dolls) as Burrs, Bobbie Little (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) as Kate, Billy Cullum (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Black, Chumisa Dornford-May (The Addams Family), as Dolores, George Crawford (Disney’s Newsies) as Jackie, Jade Kennedy (Fun Home) as Eddie, Kirsty Foreman (making their professional debut) as Mae, Christian Maynard (Rehab: The Musical) as Phil, Samantha Bingley (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) as Sally, Kyle Richardson (Disney’s The Lion King) as Oscar, Maddison Bulleyment (42 Balloons) as Nadine, Lillie-Pearl Wildman (Sunset Boulevard) as Madelaine, Ronan Quiniou (The Wizard of Oz) as Gold, Ryan Wolpert (making their professional debut) as Goldberg, Jennifer Louise Jones (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) as swing and dance captain and Amber Sylvia Edwards (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as swing.

Produced by DeeHampton Productions Ltd, The Wild Party will run from 12 August to 7 September, with a press night set for 16 August.