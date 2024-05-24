The Wild Party to be staged at new Dalston venue EartH Hackney

Exclusive: A new staging of the Broadway musical The Wild Party is set to become the inaugural production at EartH Hackney – a 680-capacity venue in Dalston, north London.

Originally built in the 1930s as a cinema, EartH has undergone a restoration process over the past two years and now boasts a state-of-the-art sound system and original Art Deco features.

The musical, based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March, features a score by Michael John LaChiusa and a book by LaChiusa and George C Wolfe. It will run from 12 August to 7 September, with a press night set for 16 August.

Director Dan Herd commented: “LaChiusa and Wolfe’s The Wild Party is a bold explosion of a musical that transports us into the intoxicating dark side of the Jazz Age. It’s a thrilling journey through a booze-fueled night with characters, score, and text that are utterly exhilarating.

“Our production aims to match the creators’ daring writing; here, the grotesque and iconic guests at this party possess our cast, transforming them into the puppets of ghosts from an untamed past, creating a palpable sense of unpredictability. This summer in Hackney, we’re crafting a unique theatrical event: shadows will dance across the faded grandeur of our venue, the audience will become part of an immersive ghost story, and our brilliant creative team and top-tier cast will revive this landmark musical with exuberance and true wildness.”

You can read about the new London cast here.

The Wild Party premiered on Broadway in 2000 with a company that included Toni Collette, Eartha Kitt, Marc Kudisch, Norm Lewis, Sally Murphy, Mandy Patinkin and Tonya Pinkins. It went on to receive Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Musical Score.