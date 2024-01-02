Cast for Songs for a New World revival announced

The show will open Upstairs at the Gatehouse early next year

Casting has been announced for the London revival of Jason Robert Brown’s cult favourite song cycle Songs for a New World.

The show is set to run from 6 February to 3 March at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, directed by Kai Wright.

The show, which first premiered off-Broadway in 1995 and debuted in the UK in 2001, has become known for its emotionally charged songs, including fan favourites like “I’m Not Afraid of Anything”, “Stars and the Moon”, and “King of the World”. Under the direction of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, the musical delves into the human condition, exploring various perspectives and moments that shape lives.

The London cast will include Lizzy Parker (Heathers the Musical), Eleanor Frances (Woven The Musical), Luke Walsh (Rock of Ages) and Christopher Cameron (Bat Out Of Hell). Standbys for the production are Elizabeth Chambers and Jonah Sercombe.

Musically directed by Liam Holmes, the associate director is Tara Noonan, sound designer is Glenn Oxenbury, lighting designer is Jason Fenn and production designer is Sophie Goodman.

Wright said today: “Having made my professional directorial debut with this production in Southend last year, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to give this beautiful show a further life at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, as part of what is sure to be an exciting and innovative new era for the venue under the artistic direction of Annlouise and Isaac.

“The themes of life, love and existential turmoil continue to resonate twenty-eight years after its original off-Broadway outing, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to explore this collection of stories, masterfully scored by the irrefutably brilliant Jason Robert Brown, within the context of the 2020s.”