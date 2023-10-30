Black British Theatre Awards winners announced

The ceremony took place at the National Theatre yesterday

The winners for this year’s Black British Theatre Awards were unveiled in a ceremony at the National Theatre last night.

The annual event, now in its fifth year, recognises Black excellence across UK stages. The recipient of this year’s Lifetime Award was actress and director Yvonne Brewster.

You can see the full list of winners below:

Creative Categories

Best Director – Mya Onwugbonu, Hear Me Now – Southwark Playhouse Theatre

Best Producer – Jazz Lintott and Frank Skully, Going for Gold – UK Tour

Best Musical Director – Sean Green, Sylvia – The Old Vic

Best Choreographer or Movement Director – Mthuthuzeli November, Nina: By Whatever Means – UK Tour

Best Opera Production or Performer – Nadine Benjamin, Blue, – English National Opera

Best Dance Production – Isabela Coracy, Nina: By Whatever Means – UK Tour

Recognition Group

Best Lighting Design – Joshie Harriette

Best Sound Design – Xana

Best Theatre Design – Debbie Duru

Best Playwright – Adenike Ojo

Book and Lyrics – Gerel Falconer

Plays

Best Production (Play) Award – Going For Gold – UK Tour

Best Non Binary Performer in a Play – Phoebe Campbell, The Importance of Being Earnest – UK Tour

Best Male Lead Actor in a Play – Jazz Lintott, Going for Gold – UK Tour

Best Female Lead Actor in a Play – Toyin Ayedun-Alase, The Clinic – Almeida Theatre

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Play – Christian Alifoe, Sucker Punch – UK Tour

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Play – Toyin Ayedun-Alase, Alice in Wonderland – Brixton House Theatre

Musicals

Best Musical Production – Sylvia, The Old Vic

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Musical – Billie-Kay Payne, Annie the Musical, UK Tour

Best Best Supporting Male Actor in a Musical – Kyrelle Lammy, Nativity: The Musical

Best Female Lead Actor in a Musical – Elesha Paul Moses, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Male Lead Actor in a Musical – Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Newsies

Non-Binary Performer in a Musical – Claudia Kariuki, Six

Achievement Awards

LGBTQIA+ Champion Award – Myles Hart

Disability Champion – Kyrelle Lammy

Best Recent Graduate – Leah Vassell

Best Teacher – Erina Lewis

Lord Hastings of Scarisbrick Award – Cedric Neal