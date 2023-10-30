Black British Theatre Awards winners announced
The winners for this year’s Black British Theatre Awards were unveiled in a ceremony at the National Theatre last night.
The annual event, now in its fifth year, recognises Black excellence across UK stages. The recipient of this year’s Lifetime Award was actress and director Yvonne Brewster.
You can see the full list of winners below:
Creative Categories
Best Director – Mya Onwugbonu, Hear Me Now – Southwark Playhouse Theatre
Best Producer – Jazz Lintott and Frank Skully, Going for Gold – UK Tour
Best Musical Director – Sean Green, Sylvia – The Old Vic
Best Choreographer or Movement Director – Mthuthuzeli November, Nina: By Whatever Means – UK Tour
Best Opera Production or Performer – Nadine Benjamin, Blue, – English National Opera
Best Dance Production – Isabela Coracy, Nina: By Whatever Means – UK Tour
Recognition Group
Best Lighting Design – Joshie Harriette
Best Sound Design – Xana
Best Theatre Design – Debbie Duru
Best Playwright – Adenike Ojo
Book and Lyrics – Gerel Falconer
Plays
Best Production (Play) Award – Going For Gold – UK Tour
Best Non Binary Performer in a Play – Phoebe Campbell, The Importance of Being Earnest – UK Tour
Best Male Lead Actor in a Play – Jazz Lintott, Going for Gold – UK Tour
Best Female Lead Actor in a Play – Toyin Ayedun-Alase, The Clinic – Almeida Theatre
Best Supporting Male Actor in a Play – Christian Alifoe, Sucker Punch – UK Tour
Best Supporting Female Actor in a Play – Toyin Ayedun-Alase, Alice in Wonderland – Brixton House Theatre
Musicals
Best Musical Production – Sylvia, The Old Vic
Best Supporting Female Actor in a Musical – Billie-Kay Payne, Annie the Musical, UK Tour
Best Best Supporting Male Actor in a Musical – Kyrelle Lammy, Nativity: The Musical
Best Female Lead Actor in a Musical – Elesha Paul Moses, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Male Lead Actor in a Musical – Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Newsies
Non-Binary Performer in a Musical – Claudia Kariuki, Six
Achievement Awards
LGBTQIA+ Champion Award – Myles Hart
Disability Champion – Kyrelle Lammy
Best Recent Graduate – Leah Vassell
Best Teacher – Erina Lewis
Lord Hastings of Scarisbrick Award – Cedric Neal