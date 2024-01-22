Billy Crudup to star in Harry Clarke in the West End

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Almost Famous) will come to the West End in David Cale’s comedic thriller Harry Clarke.

Said by the production to meld the likes of The Talented Mr. Ripley, Saltburn and Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the piece follows a Midwestern man who charms his way into a wealthy family. The show has previously been seen in New York and Los Angeles.

Crudup said today: “I love London and I have loved seeing theater in London for decades. West End theater-goers are some of the most discerning, intelligent and hungry audiences in the world. I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to share the work Leigh, David, myself and all our producers have created on the London stage.”

Directed by Leigh Silverman, Harry Clarke will run at the Ambassadors Theatre on 9 March and runs until 11 May. The show has scenic design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Alan C Edwards, sound design by Bart Fasbender, original songs by Cale, vocal coaching by Deborah Lapidus, and dialect coaching by Deborah Hecht and Jessica Berman.