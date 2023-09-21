Andrew Scott in West End Vanya – exclusive first look

Exclusive: Production shots have been released for Vanya, starring Andrew Scott.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor, whose previous stage credits include Present Laughter and Sea Wall, plays all the roles in a solo version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, adapted by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and simply titled Vanya. During the production, Scott will be understudied by Victoria Blunt.

The piece is directed by Sam Yates (The Phlebotomist) and features an original score by Kelly Moran.

The creative team also includes set designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Michela Meazza, costume designer Natalie Pryce, associate designer Blythe Brett and assistant director Francesca Hsieh.

Vanya will run for a limited season until 21 October.

Tickets are on sale below.