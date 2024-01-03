16 musicals set for film adaptations

Which ones are you most looking forward to seeing?

While nothing beats the magic of live performance, there’s still a lot to look forward to on the big screen! To clarify – these are original films rather than stage versions transplanted to the big screen (like our trusty friend Hamilton).

1. Mean Girls

The movie version of the stage version of the movie version of the book is making its way to the screen! With some nice solid casting and some fan-favourite numbers, there’s plenty to be excited about here. Initial reactions have been strong – maybe these guys will finally make fetch happen! UK release date on 19 January 2024.

2. The Color Purple

While it’s already done big business in the US (proving mainstream audiences are totally fine watching musical films!), here in the UK we’re patiently waiting for the arrival of The Color Purple – which has already been met by critical adulation thanks to some slick direction and a weak-link-free company. It’s so exciting seeing a director in Blitz Bazawule fearlessly tackling such a revered story with panache. UK release date on 26 January 2024.

3. Wicked [Parts 1 and 2]

It’s finally the year of Wicked! Even strikes couldn’t hold back the release – with a couple of weeks of pick-up later in the month, the major musical is coming in two parts . Composer Stephen Schwartz has said that he is penning new songs for the film, while director Jon M Chu (In the Heights) spearheads the project, which has also secured some top-tier casting! Release date set for November 2024.

Reported in development

4. A Chorus Line

The Broadway revival marquee for A Chorus Line

Fresh off adapting The Prom for Netflix, Ryan Murphy will now be tackling this long-running musical classic. The twist? Murphy will be spreading the piece over multiple episodes, and feature a meta-narrative about how the show itself came to exist. Release date unconfirmed.

5. Beautiful

Cassidy Janson (Carole King)

The Carole King musical finished in the West End a while back (it is about to be revived in Pitlochry), so talk of a film adaptation is no big surprise. Word on this one had gone quiet for a while, until wham – Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones was announced as taking on the lead role. Let’s see what happens next! No release date announced at present.

6. Guys and Dolls

The cast of Guys and Dolls

The last we heard (in March 2019), TriStar Pictures has bought the rights not only to Frank Loesser, Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling’s Tony Award-winning musical, but also the 1955 film version and the original Damon Runyon short stories on which the musical is based. That sounds like they have big plans. No release date announced at present.

7. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Jon M Chu truly has a passion for bringing musicals to the big screen – with both In the Heights and Wicked under his belt. Coming next will reportedly be Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Though details are scarce, we did have a juicy chat about the project recently, and Chu may be starting filming sooner than you’d expect. No release date announced at present.

8. Follies

Emily Langham in Follies

Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s award-winning musical Follies is being adapted into a film. Dominic Cooke – who directed the acclaimed National Theatre revival of the show – is attached to the project, but there’s no news of a cast or release date just yet (Cooke also has to tackle Hello, Dolly! first!). Set in a crumbling theatre where a reunited group of old Follies girls reflect on their lives and their performing heydays, the musical features numbers including “Losing My Mind” and “I’m Still Here”. No release date announced at present.

9. Kiss of the Spider-Woman

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in a new film version of the much-loved Kander and Ebb musical, which hasn’t been seen on UK shores in far too long. Bill Condon (Dreamgirls) is in the director’s chair, so we feel as though this one is in safe hands. No release date announced at present.

10. Fiddler on the Roof

Hamilton‘s own Thomas Kail will lead a brand new version of the iconic stage show, which he promised will be a departure from the original. Count us intrigued! No release date announced at present.

11. Merrily We Roll Along

Ben Platt

A team of dreams including Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein and Paul Mescal are said to be taking on Sondheim’s iconic musical, directed by Richard Linklater. The twist is, Linklater is directing it in real-time, ie over the course of 20 years. This might need a bit of patience. No release date announced at present, but it’ll be sometime in the 2030/2040s.

12. Once On This Island

Once on this Island, during its hit revival

Disney is reportedly working on a brand spanking new version of the iconic musical, about a group of gods and island dwellers in the Caribbean. Get all the details. No release date announced at present.

13. Fun Home

Jake Gyllenhaal

A while back, reports came out that Jake Gyllenhaal was set to star in a Fun Home film. The iconic show is a powerful one and it’d be incredible to see it on screen – though development on this one may have slowed to a crawl. No release date announced at present.

14. Spamalot

Eric Idle at the opening night of Spamalot

The hit Broadway musical is headed for the big screen, with director Casey Nicholaw in the director’s chair. Huzzah! No release date announced at present.

15. The King and I

A remake is reportedly in the works, with a “contemporary and diverse perspective” on the Rodgers and Hammerstein material expected. In fact – a whole range of R&H musicals are headed the same way. In the meantime, the hit Bartlett Sher production returns to the West End. No release date announced at present.

16. Girl from the North Country

A stellar cast was tipped to be appearing in the upcoming film version of the Conor McPherson show, which features the music of Bob Dylan. The winner of many awards, development has gone quiet on this one, so we’re not massively sure what the latest is. No release date announced at present.