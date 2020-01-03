Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly set to star in Fun Home musical movie

It is being reported that Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star in a film version of Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home.

The show, which is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, has music from Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics from Lisa Kron. The musical won five Tony Awards in 2015 including for Best Musical and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It had its UK premiere at the Young Vic in 2018.

Gyllenhaal, who has previously starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Brokeback Mountain, will first be coming to the West End this summer to reprise his role as Georges Seurat in Sunday in the Park with George alongside Annaleigh Ashford.

The West End production of Sondheim's musical is co-produced by Gyllenhaal's production company Nine Stories, who will be producing the Fun Home film.

A shooting date for Fun Home, which is expected to be directed by the original show's director Sam Gold, is to be revealed. Gyllenhaal is pegged to star as Bruce Bechdel, with further casting to be revealed and full details to be confirmed by Nine Stories.