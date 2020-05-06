Rescheduled theatre – a rolling list of shows you can now see in 2020, 2021 or 2022

There are lots of stories about cancellations and theatres being locked down, and we wholeheartedly hope that they re-open before next year, in a safe and manageable manner. Meanwhile, here are shows that have been rescheduled to future dates.

Not everything on here has announced dates or gone on sale yet, but make sure you sign up for our newsletters for all the latest updates.





New dates confirmed

Hairspray – The hit musical starring Michael Ball, Marisha Wallace and more is now scheduled to open on 1 September 2020.

Sister Act – The star-studded revival, both on tour and in London, has moved its dates to 2021. So we'll still be getting Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders at the Eventim Apollo next summer from 20 July until 29 August.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre – The venue's 101 Dalmations musical (15 May to 20 June) and Romeo and Juliet (26 June to 24 July) will now run in 2021.

Kilworth House Theatre – The 2020 revival of Carousel will now take place in May 2021.

Mamma Mia! – The soul-warming show has found new dates for Hull, Nottingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol, Canterbury, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Eastbourne, Sunderland and Aberdeen in 2022, with more updates coming.

Liza Pullman – The hit performer will wow audiences at the Riverside Studios from 19 to 25 April next year, after rescheduling London dates.

The Book of Mormon – the touring production of the award-winning musical has rescheduled its dates for Aberdeen, Leeds, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Southampton to later in 2021.

We Will Rock You – The touring production has paused its run until 2021 – but new dates have been announced.

The Lion King – The 20th-anniversary tour of the show has new dates extending into 2022 at Bradford Alhambra and Wales' Millenium Centre.

Whitney – Queen of the Night – the show Whitney has rescheduled its West End date to 7 February 2021 at the Adelphi Theatre.

Six the Musical – The show has reshuffled a number of tour stops to 2021 to make up for cancelled dates.

One Man, Two Guvnors – The Bolton Octagon's revival of Richard Bean's hit comedy will be pushed back to summer 2021, now playing from 17 June to 17 July.

Friends – The Parody Musical – The musical about the hit sitcom has rescheduled some tour dates to 2021.









New dates to be confirmed

Chichester Festival Theatre – The company has cancelled its 2020 season but South Pacific and The Unfriend are expected to go ahead in 2021.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie – Tour dates have been moved with more to be confirmed for early 2021.

Sunday in the Park with George – Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford have confirmed they'll be in the West End in 2021 rather than June – dates are to be confirmed.

New Vic Theatre – the venue, based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, has rescheduled its production of The Company of Wolves until 2021.

Identical – The new musical by Stiles and Drew, based on The Parent Trap, will now run in 2021. Dates are tbc.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre – The venue has rescheduled its entire 2020 season to 2021.

Oldham Coliseum – The venue has moved its production of The Jungle Book to easter 2021.

Bridge Theatre – Judi Dench's I Remember It Well and the world premiere of The Southbury Child are both intended to be rescheduled.

4000 Miles – The Old Vic has said that it will "be in touch as soon as we can with more details about the new performance dates" once it knows when venues will re-open.