Six musical announces socially distanced West End run at new venue and Salford Christmas season

The WhatsOnStage award-winning Six the Musical has announced two exciting plans for the remainder of 2020.

The show will first of all move to a temporary new home from November for a socially distanced winter run, opening for 11 weeks at the Lyric Theatre.

In line with special news revealed yesterday by venue owners Nimax Theatre, the show will play from Saturday November 14 through to January 31, 2021. There will be nine shows a week, with the show then returning to the Arts Theatre from March 2021, when Get Up, Stand Up, is set to open at the Lyric. Tickets for the West End run will go on sale on Friday morning.

WhatsOnStage will be chatting to the cast and producers later today in an exclusive video.

In addition, the show will also run in the Lyric theatre at the Lowry in Salford for six weeks from Friday November 27, 2020, with the production's tour cast expected to star.

Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes and George Stiles said: "Across our two UK productions of Six we have the opportunity to give work to 100 or so actors, musicians, technicians, stage managers, production managers, costume makers, marketing, press, ticketing and office staff. We accept that with social distancing it is unlikely to be economically viable, but we hope to entertain many thousands of theatregoers who have been starved of live entertainment since March. We hope that opening Six will help build audience confidence and bring business back to the local economy.

"We also understand that restarting productions, particularly musicals, remains impossible for most producers for reasons of scale, finance and lack of cancellation insurance. We continue to look forward to the day when social distancing is removed and theatre can play to 100 per cent capacity."

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.