Ramin Karimloo and Anoushka Lucas to star in A Face in the Crowd musical at the Young Vic

Ramin Karimloo and Anoushka Lucas are set to lead the world premiere of A Face in the Crowd, featuring book by Sarah Ruhl, songs by Elvis Costello and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, at the Young Vic Theatre from 10 September to 9 November.

The production, a cautionary tale about the dangers of celebrity, power, and politics, stars Tony and Olivier Award-nominated actor Ramin Karimloo as Lonesome Rhodes and actor, singer, songwriter, and playwright Anoushka Lucas as Marcia Jeffries. The show is Kwei-Armah’s final production as Young Vic artistic director.

A Face in the Crowd tells the story of local radio producer Marcia Jeffries, who interviews drunk drifter Lonesome Rhodes in his jail cell and gives him a slot on her show.

The creative team includes lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, musical supervisor and musical director Phil Bateman, sound designer Emma Laxton, choreographer Lizzi Gee, and casting director Heather Basten CDG.