Six the Musical confirms West End cast for November return

Casting has been confirmed for the West End return of Six the Musical, which opens at the Lyric Theatre in November.

According to the Six team, returning to the show will be Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Sophie Isaacs, Danielle Steers, Zara Macintosh, Cherelle Jay, Hana Stewart and Collette Guitart. Find out more about the socially distanced season at the Lyric here.

In line with special news revealed yesterday by venue owners Nimax Theatre, the show will play from Saturday November 14 through to January 31, 2021. There will be nine shows a week, with the show then returning to the Arts Theatre from March 2021, when Get Up, Stand Up, is set to open at the Lyric. Tickets for the West End run will go on sale on Friday morning.

The touring cast of the show is expected to perform at the Lowry in Salford, when the show opens there (alongside a socially distanced festive production of The Gruffalo) in November for a six week season.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.

Tickets for the socially distanced show go on sale on Friday.