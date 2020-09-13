Six West End venues to reopen for special socially distanced shows from next month

Six West End venues belonging to owner Nimax Theatres will re-open for a series of socially distanced runs from 22 October.

Beginning with the Apollo Theatre (presenting a version of Adam Kay's This Is Going To Hurt) at the Apollo Theatre, the further five venues – Lyric, Palace, Vaudeville, Duchess and Garrick will each reveal plans soon.

Chief executive Nica Burns said: "On the six-month anniversary of the last performance in the West End I am delighted to announce that we will be switching on all our lights and re-opening with a special season of fantastic entertainment. First up from 22 October to 8 November at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue is This is Going to Hurt written and performed by ex-NHS doctor Adam Kay."

Burns has also confirmed that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will definitely return once social distancing has ended and the Palace Theatre can play to full capacity. Also returning are Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo theatre), Magic Goes Wrong (Vaudeville theatre) and The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess theatre).

All spaces will adhere to social distancing rules for the special runs plus robust risk mitigation to comply with current government COVID-19 Secure guidelines.

The spaces will be opening at a loss, according to Nimax, to help generate and preserve jobs, stimulate London's economy and help to rebuild consumer confidence.

Further show announcements are being revealed imminently.