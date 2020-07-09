My Best Friend's Wedding musical tour starring Alexandra Burke delayed until September 2021

The world premiere of My Best Friend's Wedding has been delayed.

Originally meant to open in September, the touring production has moved its entire run and will now begin performances on 20 September 2021 with dates running into 2022.

The show, based on the hit film of the same name, will star Alexandra Burke (The Bodyguard, Chess) as food critic Julianne Potter with further casting and creative team to be announced soon. With a book by Ronald Bass and Jonathan Harvey plus music and lyrics by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, the musical will be directed by Rachel Kavanaugh.

It will open at Manchester Palace Theatre on 20 September 2021 where it runs until 25 September. After that it will visit Sunderland, Aberdeen, Southampton, Wimbledon, Plymouth, Sheffield, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham, Bradford, Southend, Milton Keynes, Dartford, Cardiff, Glasgow, Crawley, Oxford, Liverpool, Leicester, Edinburgh, Wolverhampton, Woking, Bristol and Hull, with further dates to be announced.

A number of venues are yet to go on sale for the new schedule.