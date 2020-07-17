Gatsby and Red Ellen co-productions postponed due to coronavirus

Further co-productions have moved their performance dates in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Nottingham Playhouse, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Northern Stage's co-production of Red Ellen, Caroline Bird's new play directed by Wils Wilson, will now be staged in Nottingham from Tuesday 8 to Saturday 19 March 2022. Press night will be Wednesday 9 March at 7pm.

The show, which follows the epic life of Labour MP Ellen Wilkinson who battled to save Jewish refugees in Nazi Germany and led 200 workers in the Jarrow crusade, was originally meant to open the venue's 2020 autumn season.

Northern Stage has had to cancel a number of shows. Alongside Red Ellen, the theatre has moved The Invisible Man (directed by Anna Girvan and adapted by Philip Correia) to its autumn 2021 season.

The theatre's co-production of Gatsby, directed by Maria Aberg and co-produced by Bristol Old Vic, Northern Stage, English Touring Theatre, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Oxford Playhouse, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Birmingham Repertory Theatre, will now tour from autumn 2021.

However, Christmas is not cancelled at Northern Stage. Associate director Mark Calvert said: "We are working on a brand new, feel-good festive show for everyone to enjoy this December – a magical theatre experience for the whole family that can be enjoyed in a safe and socially distanced way. It won't be the same as we're used to, and it may or may not take place at Northern Stage, but it will be something special."

The news comes on the day that the government has revealed indoor performances will be able to go ahead from 1 August if test performances are succesful. Find out more here.