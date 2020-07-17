Indoor live performances to begin from August, subject to pilot successes

Boris Johnson has said that socially distanced live indoor performances may be able to begin in August.

Talking at a press conference today, Johnson said: "The timetable I am about to set out is conditional. It is contingent on all of us staying alert and continued success on controlling the virus."

"From 1 August, we will restart live indoor performances to a live audience subject to the success of pilots, and we will pilot larger gatherings, with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn...From October, we intend to bring back audiences in stadia and to allow conferences and other business events to recommence. These changes have to be made in a covid-secure way subject to pilots".

Johnson also announced new powers for local authorities, allowing them to cancel local events if there is a rising rate of transmission in specific areas.

The Prime Minister added: "We hope that by November at the earliest, if we continue to make progress, then it may conceivably be possible to move away from social distancing measures, such as the one metre rule. That is entirely conditional on our ability to keep the virus under control."

The return of indoor performances would count as stage four of Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden's reopening plan, with the MP saying that pilots are currently ongoing at a number of venues including The London Palladium.

Of course, just because venues are able to reopen doesn't mean that many will find it financially viable to do so – all of which will be weighed up by companies over the coming weeks.