Regent's Park Open Air Theatre moves Carousel revival to 2021

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre will delay its entire summer season to 2021, the venue has confirmed.

While two of its 2020 productions had previously been delayed, the north London theatre has now confirmed that it will not be opening at all this year, and instead its entire season will run from next May.

Artistic director Timothy Sheader said: "Whilst obviously unavoidable, it is incredibly sad that we are unable to open our theatre this summer for the first time since 1961. Our thoughts are with all those who were due to work with us this summer and our loyal audience. We are so grateful for the messages of support we have received over the past weeks and I am delighted that we have been able to reschedule all of our productions in 2021.

"We are a charity which receives no public subsidy and so ticket sales in the summer months provide the vast majority of our income. Through creative programming, shrewd financial management and the backing of an ambitious audience always up for the thrilling, yet unpredictable, nature of open air theatre, we have built a successful and resilient business which has allowed us to weather this loss of an entire season.

"However, with another whole year until we are able to welcome audiences again, if our audiences are able to do so, I would be very grateful if they would consider supporting us."

Sheader's revival of Carousel will now run from 30 July to 18 September 2021, while the daytime production of Dragons and Mythical Beasts runs from 10 August to 4 September.

The season will open with a brand new 101 Dalmations musical on 15 May 2021, with a production of Romeo and Juliet being staged from 26 June to 24 July.