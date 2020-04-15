Regent's Park Open Air Theatre postpones Romeo and Juliet, the West End transfer of The Watsons is cancelled

More productions have been cancelled or postponed as theatre shutdowns continue.

The Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Romeo and Juliet, scheduled to run from June 2020, will now play from 26 June 2021 to 24 July 2021. It joins the previously postponed 101 Dalmations musical.

The Open Air Theatre intends to still go ahead with its production of Carousel, which opens on 31 July.

In the West End, the eagerly anticipated transfer of Laura Wade's hit The Watsons has been cancelled. In a statement, producers have said: "Due to ongoing advice from the government regarding the spread of Coronavirus and the inevitable knock-on effect this has had on the show's production timetable, we regret to inform you that the forthcoming run of The Watsons at the Harold Pinter Theatre has been cancelled.

"Although this news is disappointing, we very much hope to find a way to remount The Watsons at a later date. Until then, the health and wellbeing of our company and audiences remain our priority, and we thank you for your continued understanding during this extremely difficult time.

"If you are a ticket holder you do not need to do anything for the moment as your ticket provider will be in contact to assist you. We wish safety and good health to you all."

The piece had its world premiere at the Chichester Festival Theatre before transferring to the Menier Chocolate Factory, where it ran last autumn.