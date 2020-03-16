Theatres with cancelled or rescheduled performances in response to coronavirus

With the uncertainty of public gatherings and coronavirus hanging over theatregoers heads, many venues are taking the decision to postpone and cancel shows, or even to shut down entirely.

The Society of London Theatre is offering free exchanges prior to the performance of any West End theatre, should audience members feel unable to attend their booked date due to illnes, choosing to self-isolate or travel restrictions. In the event of closure, customers will be entitled to a full refund.

We have listed below those venues that have decided to postpone, delay or cancel shows over the next few weeks. If there are any venues, performances or productions that have not been listed, please contact the WhatsOnStage editorial team here and we will update the list.





Venues that have altered their performance schedules

The Lowry – the Salford venue's performance of The Tina Turner Experience will go ahead tonight, 16 March, as scheduled. The venue will then close from 17 to 31 March inclusive

National Student Drama Festival – NSDF 20 has been cancelled in the wake of the current government advice. The festival was about to announce its plans for the 2020 event, including visiting artists and masterclasses. Anyone invited to be a part of the 2020 event, including the management, technical and writers' teams, will be invited to NSDF 21.

Royal and Derngate – the Northampton venue has halted its screenings in the Northampton Filmhouse and well as closing the venue today, 16 March. The venue will issue a full statement on 17 March to clarify its position going forward.

Gate Theatre – the venue has cancelled its remaining performances of Trainers, which was set to play until 21 March, due to the ongoing concerns over COVID-19. It is also taking steps to postpone the upcoming run of Omeros, due to play from 7 to 30 May.

Royal Opera House – the central London venue, which is home to the Royal Opera and the Royal Ballet in addition to numerous visiting companies, has shut the building to the public and cancelled all performances.

Above the Stag – according to another news source, the venue will be closed for the foreseeable future due to the current health climate.

Riverside Studios – the venue has shortened its run of Love, Loss and Chianti, with the final performance running on 22 March rather than the originally planned 27 May.

Bush Theatre – the venue has cancelled its performances of The High Table and Collapsible tonight, 16 March, in light of the latest government advice.

Soho Theatre – the venue has closed its theatre and bar after the government COBRA announcement and has announced it is looking at "alternative ways in which we can work with those in our industry, support their wellbeing and livelihood".

Watford Palace Theatre – the venue has cancelled its current run of Talking Heads, which was scheduled to run until 29 March. It has additionally postponed its April run of Abigail's Party, scheduled for 29 April to 23 May, until 2021.

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre – the venue has cancelled its performance of Love, Love, Love tonight (16 March) based on the government's advice to the public.

Royal Court – the venue has postponed performances and rehearsals for all of its shows, as well as its spring work. Shows Shoe Lady, Rare Earth Mettle, two Palestinians go dogging and others will be remodelled into future programming.

Kiln Theatre – the current week's performances of Pass Over until 21 March have been cancelled. The show recently announced an extension and performances from 23 March until 4 April are under review. The Kiln cinema and cafe are still currently open as usual.

Oxford Playhouse – the venue has rescheduled performances for The Flower, previously scheduled for 8 to 19 April, to spring 2021.

Park Theatre – the remaining performances of current show La Cage Aux Folles [the Play] have been cancelled. The show was set to run until 21 March). Future shows, including the upcoming production of Corpse!, are still planned to run as normal.

Capital Theatres, Edinburgh – the King's Theatre, Festival Theatre and The Studio have cancelled all performances for March and April under advice from the Scottish Government to cease all events with more than 500 people. The venues are aiming to reschedule any cancelled shows into the autumn season

Young Vic – while the venue itself remains open, the remaining performances of Nora: A Doll's House, schedued to run until 21 March, have been cancelled.

Menier Chocolate Factory – the venue has suspended performances of its current show Indecent until 13 April.

Finborough Theatre – two upcoming productions have been postponed. Hockey Mom, Hockey Dad will no longer run from 31 March to 25 April and will instead play from 2 to 27 February 2021. Women Without Men will no longer run from 28 April to 23 May and will instead run from 11 August to 5 September. The current run of Not Quite Jerusalem will continue its planned run until 28 March.

Arcola Theatre – the venue has suspended all public performances for the foreseeable future. It was playing the final week of The Cutting Edge (due to end on 21 March), with Gentlemen and Pipeline set to begin later in March.

Bunker Theatre – the venue has cancelled its current Power Share takeover week of performances, which were scheduled to run until 21 March. The venue's final week on 24 to 28 March is still set to run as scheduled.

The Turbine Theatre – the venue announced over Twitter that all performances until 18 April will be cancelled, including the show #HonestAmy which had planned performances from 24 March to 11 April.

Old Vic Theatre – Endgame starring Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming has been suspended. The show was scheduled to run until 28 March. All other performances are currently scheduled to go ahead as planned, with the new revival of Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles, starring Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet, to open in previews on 6 April.

Byre Theatre – the St Andrews venue has cancelled all performances and public events until 31 May. The cafe and building remain open for business and the venue is not cancelling any private events.

Charing Cross Theatre – the London premiere of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike has been postponed. The show was due to open at the Charing Cross Theatre on 21 March and run as part of the London Climate Change Festival until 16 May.

Storyhouse – the Chester venue has delayed two of its summer productions amid health concerns until the autumn. Antigone and new musical Brewster's Millions will now run in the autumn instead of in May as originally planned.