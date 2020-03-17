2020 Olivier Awards cancelled in the midst of coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Olivier Awards have been cancelled, it has been announced.

Originally due to be held on 5 April 2020, the Society of London Theatre, who run the event, said: "We are working through plans on how to properly honour and announce this year's winners, and will release further information soon."

The awards were due to be hosted by Jason Manford and were to be held at the Royal Albert Hall, which has suspended all performances. It is currently unknown when theatres will re-open, with a lack of a specific time-date within Government advice forcing SOLT and UK Theatres members to suspend shows "until further notice".

All tickets will be refunded, and the Royal Albert Hall will be in touch with ticketholders, who are asked to be patient during this process.