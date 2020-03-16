Indecent at Menier Chocolate Factory to be postponed until mid-April

The Menier Chocolate Factory has suspended performances of Indecent until 13 April, it was announced today.

The play was due to run at the London venue from 13 March to 9 May, with a press night on 23 March.

The venue has released the following statement: "We have taken the difficult decision today to suspend all performances of Indecent up to, and including, 12 April. Our priority is to the health and wellbeing of our company and our audiences. We will continue to monitor the situation during this period, and adjust our plans as necessary in conjunction with our company's needs, and advice from the government. We remain committed to the production – Paula Vogel's play is a rare and beautiful piece of writing, and we will be proud to share it with audiences at the Chocolate Factory when the time is right.

"For those who have purchased tickets for this period, you will be contacted in due course by your point of sale to discuss options. Like many in our industry today, as an unsubsidised venue, this will impact on us greatly. If you are in a position to support us – and we understand not everyone can, by donating the cost of your ticket, that would be hugely appreciated."

Paula Vogel's piece is about the staging of a controversial play at the turn of the 20th century. Rebecca Taichman directs the production, which stars Alexandra Silber as The Middle (Female), Peter Polycarpou as The Elder (Male), Beverly Klein as The Elder (Female), Cory English as The Middle (Male), Molly Osborne as The Ingenue (Female), Finbar Lynch as The Stage Manager and Joseph Timms as The Ingenue (Male).

They will be joined by Merlin Shepherd as The Clarinettist, Anna Lowenstein as The Violinist, and Josh Middleton as The Accordionist. Choreography is by David Dorfman, with set design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, US sound design by Matt Hubbs, projection design by Tal Yarden, music direction by Merlin Shepherd and music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.