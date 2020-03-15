Endgame at the Old Vic with Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming to close early

The Old Vic has announced via social media that it will suspend the current run of Endgame, which was scheduled to run at the venue until 28 March.

In a statement, the theatree has said that "given the new travel and other restrictions in place it is becoming increasingly impractical to sustain business as usual" and has cancelled performances until 28 March, Endgame's closing date.

The show, which stars Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe, is a revival of Samuel Beckett's two plays – Endgame and Rough for Theatre II, both directed by Richard Jones. It has design by Stewart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Fergus O'Hare and movement direction by Sarah Fahie. David Sawer is the sound consultant on this production and Danielle Baker-Charles the Baylis assistant director.

The Old Vic has said that "all other performances are currently scheduled to go ahead as planned", with the new revival of Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles, starring Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet, to open in previews on 6 April.

As stated on its website the venue is asking that, in lieu of a credit note or refund, ticket holders donate the price of their seat and in exchange receive a link to an exclusive video recording of the entire production, a special video from the cast and a free Friends membership valid for one year.

Yesterday, the Young Vic cancelled two performances after a member of cast had to self-isolate as a precaution in the midst of the outbreak.