Storyhouse Chester delays two productions due to "economic uncertainty" over coronavirus

The Storyhouse in Chester will delay two of its summer productions.

The venue has said "due to economic uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus development", the upcoming adaptation of Antigone and new musical Brewster's Millions will now run in the autumn.

The CEO Andrew Bentley said: "Like all young producers we are susceptible to this situation. This is a big investment for us: we need to protect our position and plan carefully for every eventuality. These shows will absolutely go ahead but can wait until the autumn. Thankfully we are a very nimble company and well placed to respond to these kind of developments.

"Nothing else is affected and Storyhouse enjoys tremendous support from our customers who are showing no signs of letting this current worry get in the way of a good night out, which means a lot to us."

Last night, UK Theatres issued a statement saying that there was "currently no clear rationale to cancel events or postpone most international travel", and emphasised that for theatres, it should be "business as usual".

Yesterday, the West End opening of the brand new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cinderella was delayed due to "global circumstances", while Guildhall was temporarily closed earlier this week when a teacher tested positive for the virus. It has since reopened.